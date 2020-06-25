Crews called to double car blaze in Ramsgate

Two cars were destroyed and another damaged by a fire in Ramsgate this morning (June 25).

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 2am to the two cars alight in Prices Avenue.

Two fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Both vehicles were destroyed by the fire, and radiated heat from the blaze caused damage to another car and the front of a nearby property.

No casualties were reported. The cause is not yet known.

Crews finished at the scene at 3.15am