A suspected wartime munition has been blown up at Minnis Bay by bomb disposal experts.

Kent Police were called to the beach at 12.10pm today (June 29) after local detectorist Bob Hudson unearthed the object. A cordon was put in place.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called in to deal with the device.

An MoD spokesperson said: “A team were tasked to Minnis Bay in Kent at approximately 1pm today.”