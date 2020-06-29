Emergency services called to Minnis Bay after suspected ‘bomb’ uncovered

Kent Police officers are at the scene in Minnis Bay after the discovery of a suspected unexploded device.

Officers are currently cordoning off an area at the beach and it is understood an Army bomb disposal team has been called in.

The suspected mortar shell was uncovered by Thanet detectorist Bob Hudson this morning (June 29).

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 12.10pm to a report of a suspected wartime munition near The Parade, Minnis Bay, Birchington.

“Officers are in attendance and a cordon has been set up as a precaution. Explosive ordnance disposal experts have been informed.”

An MoD spokesperson added: “A team were tasked to Minnis Bay in Kent at approximately 1pm today. Unfortunately I am unable to provide any further detail at this time until the team on site complete their reports.”

More to come