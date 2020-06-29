Margate performance company creates video for Drapers Mills Primary

A fun video has been created by Margate’s 1927 performance company for the pupils and families of Drapers Mills Primary school.

Staff at Drapers have been busy filming themselves singing and dancing to the song ‘We’re All in this Together’ from the film High School Musical.

Art teacher Gemma Comber said: “All of our staff wanted to do something extra special which would cheer the children up during this uncertain time. Many of our children are distancing at home and haven’t seen our smiling faces in a long time.

“1927 very kindly offered to create the music video for us, with Paul Barritt, their founding animator and illustrator, putting everything together for us.”

The music video showcases a wide range of hidden staff talents including garden acrobatics, baton twirling, hula hooping and disco loving dancing dog Dexter, the family pet of year two teacher Hayley Barrett. The video also includes messages of hope and year 5 teacher Daniel Chantler showing off his ever lengthening lockdown locks!

1927 has also gifted the school enough stationery and stamps for staff to write 100 handwritten letters to pupils. Ms Comber has written more than 30 letters to the school’s YALs (Young Art Leaders). The letters include a special Arts Builders pack, full of creative resources made by Faversham based company Animate Arts.

Art Builders is about inspiring schools and giving all young children and teaching staff an opportunity to get involved in the arts and be creative.

Artistic director Jo Dyer secured support for the Art Builders at Home project from Kent County Council, which has pledged to print 3000 packs to send to vulnerable families across Kent.

As well as the YALs engaging with art activities from home, the whole school will be participating in an Art Builders Day tomorrow (June 30).

Japanese artist Nahoko Kojima, who creates exquisite hand crafted paper cuts, will be the first to inspire the pupils. Weekly resources featuring different artists will be released on the Art Builders website. Schools and families from across the South East can join in by signing up and registering on www.artbuilders.co.uk

Ms Comber added: “Drapers Mills strives to provide its pupils with a broad, exciting and successful artistic life within its walls, which also reaches out into our local community. We are committed to connect with each of our pupils; supporting their self-esteem and sense of wellbeing.

“Art and creativity are at the heart of our school and having a rich arts education during these uncertain times is of paramount importance to our staff and pupils. We thank 1927 and Animate Arts company for their continued support and generosity when we’ve needed it most!”