Police investigate report of teen mob attack on two girls in Margate

Police are investigating after a report that two 13-year-old girls were attacked by a mob of teenagers in Margate.

The girls, one of whom is diabetic, had gone for a walk together at Dane Park when a gang of 15 youngsters of around the same age are reported to have surrounded them.

A report has been made to police that the gang of boys and girls then assaulted the pair while recording it on mobile phones.

A family friend of one of the youngsters said: “It’s vile, innocent well behaved, clever intelligent little girls that don’t even go out usually but they went for a short stroll and got attacked and told to apologise for being themselves. After begging them to stop they apologised, screaming, and they still continued to beat them.”

One youngster managed to call her mum but the gang dispersed before she got to her daughter.

The family friend said the girls have previously been threatened via video calls. She added: “This has to stop.”

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police received a report at 2.15pm that two girls suffered injuries following an assault in Dane Park, Margate.

“Officers attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.”