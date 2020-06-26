Police appeal for information after suspicious double car fire in Ramsgate

Police are appealing for information after three parked cars were damaged during a suspected arson attack in Ramsgate.

Officers received a report of the fire in Price’s Avenue shortly before 2am yesterday (June 25) and attended the scene where Kent Fire and Rescue Service safely extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported but two cars were destroyed and another damaged. The front of a nearby property was also affected’

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area before 2am is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/107008/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org