Met Police officers arrested over allegation of inappropriate photos of scene where sisters Bibaa and Nicole were killed

Two Metropolitan Police officers have been arrested over allegations that they took inappropriate photographs at the crime scene in Wembley in relation to the murders of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman.

The two sisters, whose parents live in Ramsgate, were killed in the early hours of Saturday 6 June. Later that day, they were reported as missing to police when they did not return home. Their bodies were discovered on Sunday 7 June.

On Wednesday, 17 June the Met Police Directorate of Professional Standards was informed of allegations that non-official and inappropriate photographs had been taken by officers at the crime scene.

An immediate referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct which has launched an independent investigation.

Two Met Police officers were arrested on Monday, June22 by the IOPC on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. They have since been bailed to return pending further enquiries.

Both officers – who are based on the North East Command – have been suspended from duty.

Commander Paul Brogden said: “I am horrified and disgusted by the nature of these allegations; a sentiment which will be shared by colleagues throughout the organisation. If true, these actions are morally reprehensible and anyone involved will be robustly dealt with. I am limited in terms of being able to comment further about the matter at this time in order not to compromise the IOPC investigation.

“Senior representatives from the MPS and the IOPC visited the parents of Bibaa and Nicole to inform them of these serious allegations and confirm that it is now subject to an independent investigation with full co-operation from the MPS.

“This deeply disturbing information will no doubt have created additional trauma for a family who are already grieving the devastating loss of two loved ones. I can only start to imagine the impact of this; and I’d like to sincerely apologise to them for this further burden.

“I know that the wider community will share our shock and repulsion at these allegations and whilst our focus remains with Bibaa and Nicole’s family we are also listening to the concerns our communities and key stakeholders will want to raise about these allegations.”

A mandatory referral has also been made to the IOPC to consider the actions of police between the time a number of reports were made by family and friends that Bibaa and Nicole were missing and the time they were found. The IOPC have taken the decision to independently investigate, and the Met Police Service is providing full support to that investigation.

The parents of 46-year-old Bibaa Henry and 27-year-old Nicole Smallman are Chris and Wilhelmina Smallman, known as Mina, who live in Ramsgate.

Mina is a retired British Anglican priest and was appointed as a trustee to Ramsgate’s Project MotorHouse in 2017.

Earlier this month they issued a statement appealing for help to find the person who killed their daughters.