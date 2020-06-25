Police called to ‘large brawl’ on Margate seafront

Police are on the scene after reports of a large brawl breaking out on Margate seafront.

Witnesses report dozens of people involved in a disturbance which appears to have started at the Kings Steps but has now broken out along the seafront close to the Nayland shelter.

Two police cars and a police van are currently in attendance.

UPDATE: Four cars and two vans now at the scene with a second fight reported to have broken out by the railway .

The incident comes at the end of a hugely busy day on Thanet’s beaches with one resident saying you couldn’t “even see the sand” at Margate. Similar crowds descended on Botany Bay.

Huge queues were still forming at the Arlington car park by mid-afternoon and large numbers of visitors have arrived by train today.

Kent Police has been asked for further details