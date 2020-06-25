Fire crews en-route to rescue horse stuck in Pegwell marshes

Fire crews and Coastguard are en-route to Pegwell Nature Reserve to free a horse that has become stuck in the marshes.

The horse bolted from its rider in Sandwich this evening, crossing the river into the marshes. The animal has now become stuck and fire service assistance is needed to lift it.

A search was initially carried out for the rider when resident Felicity Castellano spotted the horse with fears they may have been hurt but they were found to be safe.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews are responding to reports of a horse stuck in mud in land off of Sandwich Road, near Ramsgate.”

The incident is ongoing.