Ward councillors warn of enforcement action against flytipping and misuse of community bins

Ward councillors in Cliftonville West have met with residents to highlight the continual overflowing of community bins in Athelstan Road due to misuse.

Councillor Alan Currie and Cllr Heather Keen met with residents by the two large bins at the top end of Athelstan Road to raise the issue of continual misuse and fly tipping at the containers.

The eight bins at each end of the road are intended for use by nearby households which do not have their own rubbish bin due to lack of space because they are in houses of multiple occupation.

Streetscene enforcement staff have put signs in place warning of hefty fines for fly tipping following complaints that the bins are being filled with trash not necessarily from people living in the street and need emptying at least twice a day. Stickers have also been used stating the bins are for bagged domestic waste only after complaints of trade waste being dumped at the site.

Athelstan Road Tenants and Residents Association is calling for alternative solutions to the paladin bins by using individual household bins with collections made via the back alleyway. ARTRA hopes to be able to persuade Thanet council to trial the system.

Cllr Currie said: “Anyone caught fly tipping or using these bins for commercial waste will be heavily fined. The restrictions on use at the Manston rubbish tip have certainly led to more fly tipping and Cliftonville West councillors have requested KCC fully re-open the tip as soon as possible.

“Residents that cannot have their own waste bin due to having no space at the front of their property or who live in HMO’s can and should use the nearest large community bin situated to them, the bin is only for bagged domestic waste. The bins are not just for those in that particular road but residents should not drive to these areas to dump their rubbish.

“Enforcement are targeting those dumping commercial waste in the bins or rubbish clearing businesses that seem to be using them while Manston rubbish tip still under restrictive use.”

CCTV is also being used to catch offenders.