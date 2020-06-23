Broadstairs Tesco confirms High Street relocation plan

Tesco has confirmed that it will be moving to a new store in Broadstairs High Street.

The lease on the current premises is coming to an end and the supermarket will relocate to a new build that is taking place next door to Boots.

The new premises will be at 8-12 High Street, the former site of a café and Henry’s camera shop, which is being developed into the store and flats by Panther Securities PLC.

Permission has been granted by the council for a build on the site of a three-storey property with the supermarket on the ground floor plus three, 2-bed flats and nine one-bed flats.

In the short term, the existing store will not be affected by the development and will continue to trade as normal until it is time to relocate. Further details on timescales will be made public in due course.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We have entered in to an agreement to relocate our Tesco store on Broadstairs High Street to a new retail unit on the same street.

“While this unit is under construction our current store will continue to serve customers as usual and we will keep our colleagues and the community updated on our plans as they progress.”