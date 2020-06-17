Mexican street food with a twist plan as duo take the helm of Margate’s Cinque Ports pub

The duo behind Dreamland concessions Naughty Floss and International Wrap Artists will take the helm at the Cinque Ports pub from next month.

Alexandria Tait-Russell and Ray Marino are planning to offer punters Mexican street food with a twist when they open the doors of the seafront venue – part of the Dreamland estate- on July 4, government Covid restrictions allowing.

The pair, who moved to Broadstairs in 2010, have wide-ranging experience in hospitality having run everything from an A list celebrity members’ club in Mayfair to an award-winning pub in East Dulwich.

Ray, who was brought up in Connecticut but has lived in the UK for more than 25 years, said the couple are looking forward to the new challenge and have social distancing measures in place.

He added: The closure of Dreamland this year has been utterly heart-breaking, but we remain optimistic and passionate about the future. Cinque Ports which is part of the Dreamland estate, is a beautiful pub in an amazing location, and we’re delighted to have this opportunity to put all of our skills to use under one roof.

“We’re excited to bring something for everyone to Margate, from a fantastic new range of draught and craft beers, to Naughty Floss topped cocktails and frozen margaritas, combined with a vibrant fresh Mexican Street Food offering from the IWA kitchen takeover.”

Ray, 50, and Alexandria, 42, first made the move to Thanet after having their son, who is now 15. The couple, who also have a daughter, seven tomorrow (June 18), were looking for a better place to bring up their family.

Ray said: “We were living above a Victorian, three-storey pub with a little boy and decided to leave the rat race.

“We wanted somewhere up and coming, as it is here in Thanet, but it was meant to be a halfway house to America.

“Then we fell in love with the place, with the beach, the country and being near to London, and ended up staying.”

Naughty Floss, which has been sited at dreamland for some five years, will also continue with a seafront offer.

Staff needed

The business is currently recruiting for kitchen and front of house staff and welcomes applications with CV and a cover letter to wrapartists@outlook.com

Due to Covid-19 Dreamland park is closed for summer 2020 but is available for private hire. A series of socially distanced special events will be announced soon.

Read here: Cafe Barletta set for takeover of former Ziggy’s rooftop bar in Margate