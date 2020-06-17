Two men charged with Palm Bay Co-op burglary

Two men have appeared in court charged with burgling a supermarket in Palm Bay.

Kent Police received a report that cigarettes and alcohol had been stolen from the Co-op in Summerfield Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday, June 10.

Sean Phipps, 39, of Surrey Road, Cliftonville, and Terry Howard, 47, of no fixed address, have both since been charged with burglary and appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court via videolink yesterday (June 16).

Mr Phipps was remanded into custody and Mr Howard was bailed until a court appearance on Wednesday, August 5.

As part of the investigation into the burglary, officers also arrested a 47-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from Margate on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Boarding was put in place at the Co-op store on Sunday (June 14) after a car crashed into it during the early hours of that morning.

No injuries were reported and the shop is open for business,