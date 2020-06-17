Police appeal after report of teenager assaulted in Ramsgate

Officers are appealing for information after a teenage boy was injured in an assault in Ramsgate.

The incident happened in King Street at around 12.50am yesterday (June 16).

The boy had an altercation with another teenager who then is reported to have assaulted him. The victim suffered a cut to his face and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

A 17-year-old boy from Ramsgate was arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the area at around the time of the assault. Anyone with information can call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/101223/20.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org