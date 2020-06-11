Cafe Barletta set for takeover of former Ziggy’s rooftop bar in Margate

Barletta restaurant, which opened in the Dreamland concourse in June last year, is to take over the former Ziggy’s rooftop bar for a 12 week residency.

The restaurant, run by a team including chef Jackson Berg, previously of Kettner’s Townhouse and Xiringuito, and Ladies of Restaurants (L.O.R) founder Natalia Ribbe, will open its doors on July 4 – covid restrictions allowing – with ‘socially distanced’ measures in place.

Ziggy’s opened in June 2017 on the roof of the former Escape nightclub on Margate seafront. It held its last season last year as plans were approved to demolish the building to make way for a new Dreamland hotel which will also contain a gymnasium, meeting rooms, a shop or café with frontage onto Marine Terrace, a restaurant and bar at the ground floor and a new rooftop bar.

A post by Barletta says: “We will open our doors to our new socially socially distanced restaurant, in the former Ziggy’s Rooftop spot. A 12 week residency from us to you. Same Barletta, just at a social distance. We’ll be spending the next few weeks giving the place an updated look and getting it ready for all to join us! More details on booking and menus coming soon.”

The business is recruiting for kitchen and front of house staff. Send your CV with cover letter about yourself to barlettamargate@gmail.com

At Barletta’s launch last year the restaurant;s food highlighted seasonal vegetables and British sourced meat. Dishes included Uova de Raviolo, ricotta, broad beans and chicken jus, Smoked brisket ragu, bone marrow, pappardelle and Skate bacalao, roasted cauliflower, leeks, capers, mustard.

The Barletta team have most recently partnered up with Urchin Wines in Cliftonville to run a takeaway and delivery service. Urchin Wines last week announced the closure of the Northdown Road premises and a full move to online trading.