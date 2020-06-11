Distraction burglar claiming to be from ‘the church’ targets elderly woman in her Margate home

Police are appealing for information after a bag was stolen from a woman in her 80s by a distraction burglar claiming to be offering help from ‘the church.’

The woman was targeted at her home in Grotto Road, Margate, between 3pm and 3.25pm on Tuesday (June 9).

It was reported that the victim had been visited by a man claiming to have been sent by a church to help her.

The victim went into another room, and on her return, saw the man leaving and realised her bag was missing.

Contents of the bag cash, bank cards, a mobile phone and a passport.

The man was described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and aged in his late 20s or early 30s. He reportedly had a scruffy appearance, light ginger hair and was wearing a black hooded top.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the burglary is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/97368/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org