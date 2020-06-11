Covid furlough and self employment grant schemes support Thanet 21,300 jobs

The government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) and Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS), has supported the wages of 21,300 jobs in Thanet during the pandemic.

The furlough and self employment schemes were announced by the Chancellor, and are run by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), as part of a package of support measures for businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Businesses have furloughed 14,900 jobs in Thanet, up to May 31, since the job retention scheme was launched on April 20. This is to help employers who have been severely affected by coronavirus to retain their employees and protect the economy.

An announcement was made on May 12 that the scheme – at a slightly reduced rate- will run until the end of October to continue the support for jobs and businesses as people return to work.

The SEISS was rolled out ahead of schedule in May and has financially supported 6,400 self-employed people in Thanet who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The scheme has paid grants worth a total of £17.8m up to May 31.

On May 29, the Chancellor announced an extension to this scheme, also slightly reduced from 80% of trading income to 70%. Those eligible to claim the SEISS grant will be able to claim a second and final grant in August of up to £6,750.

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: “The UK Government is doing everything we can to protect jobs and businesses in the South East and across the UK during the crisis. Our unprecedented job retention and self-employment support schemes have supported the livelihoods of millions and will help ensure our recovery is as swift as possible.”

Thanet council administered the government’s small business and retail, hospitality and leisure business grants. Government funding was £40,108,000. Of this TDC has paid out £30,240,000 to 2,748 businesses with an estimate that another 367 that are eligible are yet to apply.

Applications for discretionary grants, for a variety of businesses that have not qualified for the other business grants, are open until June 15.

Many Thanet businesses are now getting ready to reopen their doors on Monday (June 15), although there are measures that need to be put in place to make venues ‘Covid secure.’

Any business that is open must complete a COVID-19 specific risk assessment and take the steps to manage the risks.