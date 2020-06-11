‘Thoughts and prayers’ with Ramsgate parents of sisters found dead in London park

The Anglican church has said prayers and thoughts are with the parents of two sisters discovered dead in a London park on Sunday (June 7).

Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were found unresponsive after police were called to Fryent Country Park in Wembley.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and they were pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination conducted on Tuesday (June 9) gave the cause of death for both women as stab wounds.

Specially trained police officers are now supporting parents Chris and Wilhelmina Smallman, known as Mina, who live in Ramsgate.

Mina is a retired British Anglican priest who had served as the Archdeacon of Southend in the Diocese of Chelmsford. She was the first BAME woman to be an archdeacon in the Church of England,

She was also appointed as a trustee to Ramsgate’s Project MotorHouse in 2017 and helped devise its youth mentoring programme.

In a statement issued yesterday (June 10) Acting Bishop of Chelmsford, Rt Revd Peter Hill said: “We are devastated to hear of the tragic deaths of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry in North London at the weekend.

“Nicole and Bibaa were the daughters of our former Archdeacon and good friend Mina Smallman. This is heart breaking news and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at Chelmsford Diocese are with Mina and her family. We ask that their privacy is respected and for everyone’s prayers at this most difficult of times.”

Nicole, who lived in Harrow, and Bibaa, who lived in Brent, were in a group of people who congregated in the park from around 7pm on Friday, June 5 to celebrate Bibaa’s birthday.

Gradually people are believed to have left throughout the evening, by midnight only Nicole and Bibaa remained.

They were both reported as missing to police late on Saturday, June 6 when they did not return home, before they were discovered on Sunday.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating, with the assistance of officers from the North West Command Unit.

There have been no arrests, but detectives are following a number of active lines of enquiry.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, said: “Both these women were stabbed multiple times and we are working tirelessly to find who is responsible.

“Their families have been devastated by their loss and they need and deserve answers.”

Police have made an appeal for anyone with information to come forward by calling police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3160/7Jun.