Council urges eligible businesses to apply for discretionary grant as deadline looms

Some 110 applications have been made to Thanet council’s Discretionary Business Grants Scheme aimed at helping those who have been impacted by Covid-19 but didn’t qualify for previous funding schemes.

The council will be distributing £1.66m of Central Government funding to isle businesses that submit eligible applications, with a particular focus on micro and small creative ventures.

Council leader Rick Everitt said: “This is an exceptionally tough time for so many businesses, especially the small and micro enterprises that characterise Thanet’s creative and independent economy.

“We have had 110 applications to Thanet’s Discretionary Business Grants Scheme from businesses that missed out under the initial grants. We are expecting upwards of 500 eligible applications, so I would urge people to check the qualifying criteria on our website and send in an application before Monday, June 15 if they are eligible.

“When applying, it’s important that you choose the correct category – if you choose the wrong one there is a danger you may be rejected.

“This scheme is part of the council’s ongoing work to help Thanet businesses gain access to all the funding available. Remember that you can still apply if you have received a grant under the Self Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) or claimed Coronavirus Job Retention (Furloughed staff) monies.”

Businesses apply online and the scheme is open until 11:59pm on Monday, June 15.

Those eligible include:

Businesses in shared workspaces

Bed & Breakfasts which pay Council Tax instead of business rates (this excludes properties that operate on the AirBnB platform)

Regular market traders

Charity properties in receipt of charitable business rates relief

Boat charters

Thanet priority businesses including Design, Film, TV, Radio, Photography, Music, Performing Arts and Visual Arts.

Applicants need to operate from premises in Thanet; have less than 50 employees and a turnover below £10.2 million; evidence that they have suffered a significant reduction in income and show that they have ongoing fixed costs.

The council will make a fixed and equal award to all eligible applicants. The size of the award will depend on the final number of eligible applications. The maximum allocation will be capped at £10,000.

People cannot apply if they have previously received support in the form of a £25,000 or a £10,000 Retail Hospitality and Leisure Grant or a Small Business Grant.

Some businesses have tried to claim under the ‘Other’ category, even if they don’t meet any of the eligibility criteria. Please refrain from doing this – the application will be rejected and it takes up precious processing resources.

All applications are due to be processed by Friday, June 19, with payments made the following week.

A dedicated email address has been set up for people have queries – DGS@thanet.gov.uk