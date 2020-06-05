Urchin Wines in Cliftonville shuts up shop but will continue online business

Family run Urchin Wines in Cliftonville has closed up shop – although the business will continue online.

In a message sent out to customers Orson Warr & Minnie-Mae Stott, who opened the business in late 2016, say the decision comes after “much thought at this difficult time.”

They say: “ We have made the hard decision to permanently close our doors on 235 Northdown Road, our home for the past four years.

“What a wonderful time we’ve had – learning and growing as a business with our loving and loyal community supporting us. It has been our pleasure to pour you fantastic wine made by people who care about the process of making it, dishing up food by an amazing range of talented chefs and showcasing artwork by outstanding local artists – all the lovely components that made up the magic of Urchin Wines.

“Sadly, COVID-19 means we’ll be departing quietly. We had hoped to throw a big party in celebration and wave goodbye in style, but for now, this isn’t possible.

“So, while we don’t have the opportunity to raise a glass in person, we’d like to take this chance to say a massive thanks to every one of our customers, suppliers, winemakers, family members, friends neighbours and colleagues who have supported Urchin Wines and extra special shout out must go to our hard working team.

“While we may be closing the doors on Northdown Road, we are very much keeping them open online. We’re working hard at the moment to expand our website and we’ll be updating soon”

Visit www.urchinwines.com for updates.