A police presence is currently in Marine Drive, Margate, after a fight broke out this evening (May 30).

The disturbance erupted nears the steps with police attempting to contain a large number of people.

Earlier in the evening officers were spotted on the seafront conducting bag searches and speaking with a number of people.

It follows similar scenes at Viking Bay when a brawl between two groups broke out over the bank holiday.

Kent Police has been asked for further details