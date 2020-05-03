Teenager charged with arson following car fires in Ramsgate

A Ramsgate teenager has been charged with arson in connection with car fires in the town.

Charges have been authorised in regards to five cars set alight yesterday morning (May 2).

Kent Police was initially called to a report that four vehicles, which were parked in the Claremont Gardens and Grange Road areas, had caught fire at around 5.20am.

The suspect was arrested on the same morning and it has since been established that a fifth vehicle had also been damaged.

Toby Pierce, 18, of Crescent Road, was charged with five counts of arson on the evening of May 2 and he has been remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 4.