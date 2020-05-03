Five charged after shotgun and Class A drugs found during raid in Cliftonville

Five people have been charged by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate after a sawn-off shotgun, heroin, cocaine and cannabis were found at a property in Cliftonville.

A pre-planned warrant took place at the property in Surrey Road at around 3am on Friday (May 1) and led to five people being arrested.

Yesterday the Crown Prosecution Service granted authority for all five detainees to be charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, cocaine and cannabis and possessing criminal property. The charged individuals are:

Ashley Cairns, 32, of Surrey Road, Margate;

William Cairns, 65, of Surrey Road, Margate;

Phillip Gibson, 19, of Surrey Road, Margate. He has also been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon;

Jordan Bourton, 20, of Surrey Road, Margate;

A 17-year-old boy from Margate. He has also been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon.

They have all been remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday (May 4).