Police investigate report of man robbed of clothes and trainers at knifepoint in Ramsgate

Police are investigating after a man was reportedly threatened at knifepoint before being robbed of his clothes and trainers.

The victim and another man, both understood to be homeless, were approached by the assailant near Boundary Park, Ramsgate, at 1.55am on Saturday (May 2).

One of the men managed to run off but the victim reportedly suffered cuts on his knuckles and shoulder.

He was rescued by a woman and her son after they heard his shouts for help as he ran along Avenue Road.

The woman said: “He ran up Avenue Road calling for help and was in just his boxers. My son heard him and ran to help.

“The young man was shivering and had blood running down his arm. My son scared the attacker off, he was still trying to chase the man.

“We put a dressing gown on him and he washed his wounds. We gave him some clothing and shoes.”

The woman said the man they saw chasing the victim was around 5ft 11 to 6ft with black hair, a hipster style beard, thick back rimmed glasses and was wearing a black coat and hood.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at around 1.55am to a report that two men were approached by another man while they walked in King Street, Ramsgate.

“One of the two men is then reported to have been threatened with a weapon before being robbed of items of clothing, including a pair of trainers. No serious injuries were reported and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who has information that can help with the investigation is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/74540/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org