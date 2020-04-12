Man arrested in connection with spate of arson attacks on vehicles in Ramsgate

A man is in custody after 12 vehicles were reported to have been set alight in Ramsgate overnight.

Kent Police was called at about 10.20pm yesterday (April 11) after a Ford Transit van caught fire in Broad Street.

Officers attended and soon became aware of a further seven vehicles alight in the area of Marlborough Road and Vale Square, and four in Clarendon Gardens.

Following a review of CCTV footage, an 18-year-old man was stopped nearby at about 11.35pm and arrested on suspicion of arson.

He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Superintendent Emma Banks of Kent Police said: “There have been a number of suspicious vehicle fires in Thanet in recent weeks and our detectives are working to establish any potential links between them.

“We are continuing to investigate and would urge anyone with information or footage, either CCTV or dashcam, to please contact us by calling 01843 222289 quoting reference 11-1787. If you would prefer to remain anonymous then you can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org “

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a number of vehicles alight in Ramsgate, last night (April 11).

“Between 10pm and 11.15pm, crews attended incidents in Broad Street, Camden Road, Marlborough Road, Clarendon Gardens and Vale Square.

“Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames at each location. No casualties were reported.”

Last week four cars were found alight in Thanet in the early hours.

Kent Police was made aware by Kent Fire and Rescue Service of a car alight in Gladstone Road, Broadstairs,and received reports of three car fires in Chapel Place, Bellevue Road and Cavendish Street, in Ramsgate.

In March two cars were deliberately set alight in Leonard’s Avenue, by College Road, Ramsgate.