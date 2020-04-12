Police confirm death of motorcyclist involved in Margate crash

A motorcyclist who was involved in a crash in Margate on Friday (April 10) died at the scene, police have confirmed today (April 12).

The rider was a man in his 40s. His next of kin have been informed.

The passenger, a woman in her 30s, received serious injuries and was taken to a London hospital.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A red motorcycle travelling along College Road collided with a blue Ford transit van travelling in the opposite direction at about 8.20pm.

The driver of the van, a 56 year-old man from Broadstairs, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting DS/DC/036/20.