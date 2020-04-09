Man flown to London hospital with serious injuries following fall from Margate building

A man who suffered serious injuries when he plunged from the third floor of a building in Margate last night (April 8) is on life support at a London hospital.

Andrew Lee was treated at the scene in Union Crescent by South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to QEQM where he was airlifted to King’s Hospital.

Andrew has been suffering from depression. His brother Darren has urged others not to suffer in silence.

He said: “If any one is suffering from any illness please get the help out there, there is no need suffer in silence. Sadly my brother had depression.

“This leave such massive loss in whole community and with family and friends.”

A Kent Police spokesman said: “Kent Police was called at around 7.24pm regarding a report that a man had fallen from a building in Union Crescent, Margate.

“Officers and South East Coast Ambulance attended the scene where he received treatment for serious injuries before being taken to a London hospital for further medical attention.

“Union Crescent was closed while emergency services were at the scene at reopened at around 10.30pm.”

Get help

Anyone suffering with suicidal thoughts should contact the Samaritans on 116 123.

Alternatively the Release the Pressure campaign urges people to seek help by calling Freephone 0800 107 0160 where support is available from trained and experienced staff 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The campaign website can be found at www.releasethepressure.uk

A list of community mental health services can also be found on the Live Well website at https://livewellkent.org.uk/in-your-area/thanet/

SpeakUp CIC support group can be found online here and on facebook here

A directory of helplines and groups can be found at https://theisleofthanetnews.com/2020/03/26/launch-of-thanet-mental-health-support-campaign/