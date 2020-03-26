Launch of Thanet mental health support campaign

A Thanet mental health support campaign has been launched to make sure people can easily find the services they need.

Thanet council has coordinated the effort to create the ‘Help is Here’ campaign to increase the accessibility and visibility of the wide range of mental health support services that are available to Thanet residents. Social media is also being used to reach a wider, Thanet-based audience, including those who are suffering from mental health issues and people who are looking to support others.

Services have been listed on a local directory as a way to provide support to people and guide them to other organisations.

Find it at www.thanetsupport.co.uk/mentalhealth