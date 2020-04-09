Life support switched off for Margate rap artist Andrew Lee

The life support system for a Margate man seriously injured after jumping from the third floor of a building has this morning (April 9) been turned off.

Rap artist Andrew Lee, known as R8ID, was treated at the scene in Union Crescent by South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to QEQM where he was airlifted to King’s Hospital last night.

Andrew had been suffering from depression.

Sadly his brother Darren has now confirmed the support system was switched off just 11am today.

He said: “On Wednesday, April 8 we found out that my brother had jumped out of a third floor window, sadly due to having depression. He was in such bad way that he taken to King’s College Hospital by Kent air ambulance.

“He had an emergency scan which revealed that he had a broken back and pelvis, leg and arm and had bleeding to brain. He was on a life support machine but sadly that has been turned off as there was no hope of bringing him around from this.

“This has come at the worst possible time with all that’s going on in the world at present and is a massive shock to family and friends.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all the staff from the NHS and Kent air ambulance who helped my brother.”

Earlier Darren had urged others with mental health struggles not to suffer in silence, saying: “Please get the help out there, there is no need to suffer in silence.”

Darren has set up a gofundme page to help the family cope with funeral costs.

Anyone suffering with suicidal thoughts should contact the Samaritans on 116 123.

Alternatively the Release the Pressure campaign urges people to seek help by calling Freephone 0800 107 0160 where support is available from trained and experienced staff 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The campaign website can be found at www.releasethepressure.uk

A list of community mental health services can also be found on the Live Well website at https://livewellkent.org.uk/in-your-area/thanet/

SpeakUp CIC support group can be found online here and on facebook here

A directory of helplines and groups can be found at https://theisleofthanetnews.com/2020/03/26/launch-of-thanet-mental-health-support-campaign/