Macies Bar in Ramsgate appeals to customers over suspected coronavirus case

Macies Bar in Ramsgate has issued an urgent appeal to customers to seek advice after being informed that a customer has suspected coronavirus.

Sabrina Gray, who runs the family pub, says she wants to make sure all her customers take the necessary health precautions.

The High Street pub closed Friday, as advised by the government, and the doors remain shut until further notice.

The male customer had been in the bar before the pub closures were ordered.

Sabrina said: “Following our closure one of our customers who was drinking in Macies on Friday teatime has just been diagnosed with the virus. Obviously this was before the government asked all pubs to close and we of course did as asked and remain closed until further notice.

“I feel it is my duty to my customers to share this information. I would now urge all of my customers to please take care and if you get any symptoms please don’t ignore it. Seek help, be safe not sorry.

The mum added: “I just am trying to keep my family and friends safe and I’m just trying to do the right thing.

“This gentleman was in before we were asked to close and all pubs were still open.”

Yesterday (March 23) PM Boris Johnson announced tight restrictions on the public in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Symptoms

A high temperature

A new, continuous cough

Check the NHS website if you have symptoms

Stay at home

if you live alone and you have symptoms of coronavirus illness (COVID-19), however mild, stay at home for 7 days from when your symptoms started.

from when your symptoms started. if you live with others and you are the first in the household to have symptoms of coronavirus, then you must stay at home for 7 days, but all other household members who remain well must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days . The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill. for anyone else in the household who starts displaying symptoms, they need to stay at home for 7 days from when the symptoms appeared, regardless of what day they are on in the original 14 day isolation period.

it is likely that people living within a household will infect each other or be infected already. Staying at home for 14 days will greatly reduce the overall amount of infection the household could pass on to others in the community

if you can, move any vulnerable individuals (such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions) out of your home, to stay with friends or family for the duration of the home isolation period

if you cannot move vulnerable people out of your home, stay away from them as much as possible

if you have coronavirus symptoms: do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital you do not need to contact 111 to tell them you’re staying at home testing for coronavirus is not needed if you’re staying at home

plan ahead and ask others for help to ensure that you can successfully stay at home and consider what can be done for vulnerable people in the household

ask your employer, friends and family to help you to get the things you need to stay at home

wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, each time using soap and water, or use hand sanitiser

if you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home, or your condition gets worse, or your symptoms do not get better after 7 days, then use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service. If you do not have internet access, call NHS 111. For a medical emergency dial 999

National situation

As of 9am on 24 March, a total of 90,436 people have been tested, of which 82,359 were confirmed negative and 8,077 were confirmed positive. 422 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.