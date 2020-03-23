Thanet coronavirus: Useful numbers, groups and shop deliveries list

Help groups, shops and organisations taking the helm to care for those most impacted by the coronavirus outbreak

If you are self-isolating, these organisations can provide help and support:

Age UK – 0800 6781602

Asthma UK – 0300 222 5800

British Heart Foundation – 0300 330 3311

Diabetes UK – 0345 123 2399

Mind – 0300 123 3393

Scope – 0808 800 3333

The Silver Line – 0800 470 8090

Facebook help groups

Help groups offering aid to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak include Thanet Coronavirus Assistance and Kent Covid-19 Mutual Aid aim to collate information and to offer help with shopping/deliveries and other assistance.

Thanet Coronavirus Assistance also has a webpage with links to assorted localised groups here

Help is also being offered via pinned posts in facebook groups such as Broadstairs and New Thanet Chat and flyers have been printed off to deliver to those who may need help but do not use the internet.

There is also mutual business support on Coronavrus support for businesses in the Thanet area here

Resident Liv Miller has created the help sheet below to be shared around so that people in need get the help they deserve.

For a higher res version to print off send us an email at isleofthanetnews@gmail.com

Those offering help in Acol are: Karen Ault 07955096467 text or leave a voice message or email kault61@gmail.com

Jon & Chenice Butterworth (e.g. food shopping, making a meal, collecting a prescription etc) on 845317.

Emily Matthews.

Richard Steel on 845363, or via Messenger.

Ann Story

Mark Tyman

Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet

Using the Summer Kitchen model based on love, generosity and complete trust .kitchen boss Sharon Goodyer is now providing free food and meal kits,

She said: “Please pay us something if you can. We will include our bank details with your food so you can transfer a donation if you can, now or in the future. We have no wages and no rent to pay so all the money we receive goes straight into the food.

“We will do this for as long as we can. We will put a table outside 200 Margate Road Ramsgate CT12 6AQ from 10am – 2pm every day and we will put out food and a range of meal kits. We will also be making home made soups and home made cake each day. Each day we will issue our menu which will tell you what we have and how many we have available.”

Shops

J Prentis Westgate grocers is also offering ‘contactless delivery’. You can call, text or email they will put your order together and deliver it free of charge. Call 01843 834934

Salvatori are extending delivery to Thanet from Whitstable and can provide personal orders for homes, that include fresh and frozen meat, frozen vegetables and other essential food items.

To help with accessibility, orders can be placed over the phone or online and delivered free to your door. (https://www.salvatoributchersboy.co.uk/ call 01227 263 888). There is no minimum order.

Ramsgate Asda is recruiting temporary positions. Go to the shop and leave your details at customer services.

Salt of the Earth in Broadstairs has grains/pasta/refillable washing up liquid/laundry liquid etc. Just take your own container to take it away.

Farleys Furniture staff are offering to collect shopping or other essentials as part of the delivery drivers normal working days. For more information look at the facebook page.

Best One Westgate are offering free home delivery services for supplies such as food etc. 01843 831664

Krusty Kobb bakeries are offering free home delivery for food to peoples home who are self isolating and are unable to get out. 01843 835447

Posillipos restaurant Broadstairs are offering to do shopping and deliver it to the home for self isolated people. 01843 601133

Sainsburys Westwood will donate all surplus stock to groups such as The Kitchen CT9, Age UK, Salvation Army Ramsgate and The Gap at Queens Road Baptist Church.

Shops making deliveries are:

Quex Barn, Quex Park, Birchington, 01843 846103

R. C. Wale & Son 62 Station Road, Birchington, 01843 843926

Best One, 56 St. Mildreds Rd, Westgate-on-Sea, 01843 831664

Edwards Supermarket,51 Station Road, Westgate, 01843 833238

Montys, 109 Station Rd, Birchington 01843 845900

A2B Cars are offering elderly / vulnerable persons to do their shopping (collect your shopping list, do the shop and

return to you – free of charge) 01843 263263

Rogers & Hambrige, able to refer to their list of contractors for plumbing , heating issues etc. 01843 831268

Prentis greengrocers Ramsgate will carry out home deliveries from Monday (March 23). Orders can be left on the answer phone or by email. All orders to be in by 8pm with a minimum £10 spend for free next day delivery. Orders can be paid for cash on delivery or by card over the phone prior to delivery.

Phone 01843853704

Email jprentis@sky.com

The Brit Inn, Margate, is offering 20% discount to service people, all emergency services, and community care staff. Bring proof of ID to qualify across the full range of food and drink and takeaway Sunday lunch service.

Fruits de Mer fishmongers in Broadstairs is offering free delivery of fish and seafood for the duration to the housebound in Thanet. Call 01843 861863.

A list of venues deliveing food in Broadstairs can be found here http://www.broadstairs.info/food.html

Gadd’s food and drink making deliveries.They will be limiting products in order to meet demand. Find them here The Modern Boulangerie is making plans for home delivery for the bakery’s self isolators, elderly and infirm customers. The product range will be getting a revision with more focus on cheap sweet treats and prioritising bread. There will be other bits but of limited stock. Two people in the shop only at one time. Please pay contactless if possible One free loaf also offered to all blue light workers, ID needed, every day while the crisis is in effect. Find the bakery on facebook here A list of Kent businesses delivering can be found at http://yourlocal.delivery.

Pet food

Happy Chops delivers natural dog and cat food, treats and supplements for free in Thanet. Plus, we are offering to run errands for our customers who are vulnerable or in isolation. We are set up with an online shop that allows it so people do not have to directly interact with us. happychops.com During these difficult times it’s important that you look after your mental health. There are a wide range of support services available across Thanet, catering for your individual needs. Many of these services can be found at www.thanetsupport.co.uk/ mentalhealth Thanet: Dedicated shopping hours and offers for NHS/care and emergency staff

Connect Well East Kent Hub team are operational as normal and telephone services are still active. Open Mon, Weds and Fri 8:30am – 6pm nd Tues and Thurs 9am – 5pm 0300 302 0178 Carers Support East Kent The hub team are operational as normal and still offering emotional support. Open Mon, Weds and Fri 8:30am – 6pm and Tues and Thurs 9am – 5pm 0300 302 0178 Silverline Telephone Befriending Service 24 Hour befriending service. Free, confidential service to share worries and fears. A good sign posting service. he Silver Line is a helpline and friendship service for people aged 55 and over. 0800 470 80 90 Age UK Thanet Day Services are operational as per government guidance. Hot meal delivery available for £7.00 01843 223881 Ageless Thanet Offering a free Telephone Befriending Service for people over the age of 50 between the hours of 9am and 5pm. You can contact them via phone phone, email or on social media (Facebook and Twitter) Ageless Thanet will issuing a guide on how to use facetime to stay connected with friends and family during the COVID – 19. You can find this on all social media platforms 01843 21005 and email info@agelessthanet.org.uk Cliftonville Community Centre Open as usual Mon, Tues, Weds and Fri Elaine or Paul 01843 221913 St Pauls Food Bank (Margate) Open as usual – Thursday mornings 10:30am – 12:30pm 01843 221913 Thanet Community Transport Association Offering a personal shopping service and wiling to help anyone who is self isolating and who cannot get out and about. 01843 602030 Westgate Town Council The town council are offering a service of volunteers to visit homes within the town to help isolated people to do shopping, walk the dogs, friendly phone calls, picking up prescriptions and general needs. If you know someone who needs this please contact the Town Clerk on the number/email to the right. 01843 836182 townclerk@westgateonsea.gov.uk Changing Minds – The Lifeboat project They will provide mental health support, advice, anxiety management, food and essentials for the local community throughout the Corona virus Pandemic. This will consist of weekly podcasts, videos discussing all things wellbeing, exercise, nutrition and more! To offer free delivery of care packages for those in isolation within our local community, including food, toiletries & entertainment (Crosswords, card games, colouring books, etc). To establish a phone line for those seeking a friendly chat / video chat if possible. To set up a social media hub for individuals to access for tips on combating loneliness whilst in isolation. To grow and adapt the project alongside the ever-changing situation to provide support for as many affected individuals as we can possibly reach. Colin Rouse – colin.rouse@changingmindskent.co.uk Birchington Support group Offering a free service which includes shopping locally, walk dog and collect prescriptions etc. Dave Adams – 07540 813028 or Jan Adams – 07540 812564 Sandwich Food Banks Thursdays Phoenix Centre Jubilee Road 1pm-3pm. Foodbank centres open but no tea or coffee. 01304 728428 Thanet District Council advice page here

Westgate Town Council

With its high proportion of elderly residents, Westgate on Sea is urgently setting up support measures for those who have to go into self-isolation, because they have contracted the disease or are (like the elderly) at risk. The Town Council has therefore been busy contacting the local shops to see what support they can give. The council plans to put together a list of shop contacts and a short description of what they have offered. Many residents depend on events such as coffee mornings and craft groups for social interaction, and so self-isolation brings not only an increased risk of loneliness but even a threat to mental health. Contacts will therefore be available for ‘friendly phone calls’, just so people can chat over the phone. There are lots of offers to help from the many community organisations who are busy providing volunteers. A COBRA-style co- ordination group Wobra meets frequently to exchange information. Contact with the town’s surgery is important in ensuring an appropriate response to the challenge of the epidemic. The surgery is operating normally, although it is asking for consultations to be by phone whenever possible. The Lifeboat Project has been set up by Changing Minds Kent CIC to support those affected by, and currently living in, isolation because of the Coronavirus, and the Town Council is pleased to work collaboratively to help with this. This is a new community support project aimed at providing support to those who are facing isolation in the local community. There are a growing number of volunteers who the Town Council will be co-ordinating and providing services such as picking up shopping, posting mail and collecting prescriptions for those who are in isolation because of coronavirus. Call the town council on 01843 836182 Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service if: you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home

your condition gets worse

your symptoms do not get better after 7 days Use the 111 coronavirus service