Thanet: Dedicated shopping hours and offers for NHS/care and emergency staff

From Monday (March 23) Sainsbury’s will change opening hours to 8am-8pm with the first hour every Monday, Wednesday and Friday dedicated to serving elderly, disabled and vulnerable customers, as well as NHS and social care workers.

The store will also add more click and collect locations and increase help for elderly, disabled and vulnerable customers to access food online with priority to online home delivery and click & collect slots.

Customers will be able to buy a maximum of three of any grocery product and a maximum of two on the most popular products including toilet paper, soap and UHT milk.

CEO Mike Coupe said: “Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, all our supermarkets will dedicate 8am – 9am to serving elderly, disabled and vulnerable customers, as well as NHS and Social Care workers. They will just need to show us their pass or ID when they visit. Some of you fed back that you couldn’t find what you wanted during that hour, so we will try our best to have essential items on shelf for these customers. We will be working to keep our shelves well stocked and would encourage customers to arrive throughout the hour to prevent queues forming and to help everyone keep a safe distance.

“Hundreds of you have written to me to thank our amazing colleagues who are working around the clock to serve our customers. A number of you have also shared your concerns for the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues. I want you to know that we are doing all we can to support everyone who works in our business.

“We have committed to paying all colleagues who are unwell or need to self-isolate for the full period of fourteen days. We have also committed to paying vulnerable and elderly colleagues in full if the government decides they should isolate for 12 weeks. We hope this will go some way to helping our teams through this uncertain time and we are looking at other ways to thank our colleagues for their extraordinary efforts.

“To keep our colleagues safe, I need to ask again for your help. Please do your best to stand one metre away from colleagues in our stores where you can. And we would prefer you to pay with card rather than cash at our tills. Please also treat our colleagues and other customers with kindness and respect.

“These are unprecedented circumstances and our colleagues are being asked to come to work every day while so many others are being asked to stay at home. We all need them to keep coming to work to feed the nation – a small thank you goes a really long way.”

Call for care staff

@allseasons_care are currently recruiting, they currently have an urgent need in the Thanet, Dover and Deal area. Please see the link here https://t.co/XiBkgQ7cTv which will take you to their recruitment page.@ThanetCouncil @Deal_Town @DoverDC @Kent_cc @EmmaWoodwardWT @ — Connect Well East Kent (@CWEK_EastKent) March 20, 2020

Find vacancies link here

Special openings and offers for NHS and care staff

M & S

The first hour of trading on Mondays and Thursdays for over 70s and vulnerable customers. The first hour of trading on Tuesdays and Fridays for NHS and care staff.

Opening hours Mon-Fri 8am to 8pm, Saturday 8am to 7pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm.

The Modern Boulangerie, Ramsgate

A free loaf of bread for all emergency/health workers. Show a card to get your loaf.

Farm Shop, Rose Farm, Haine Road and Elmwood Farm Broadstairs

Taking orders for NHS staff for potatoes and seasonal veg to collect out of hours or after shifts. NHS ID required. Text order to 07753840294.

Sweet Yesterdays Broadstairs

Ten per cent off all confectionery for blue light workers, ID required. Also delivery services for those who can’t get out.

Tesco

Priority shopping hour every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9am-10am for more vulnerable and elderly customers.

More to come