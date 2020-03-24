Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet appeal for help to pick up milk for vulnerable people projects

March 24, 2020 Kathy Bailes Community 0

Summer Kitchen boss Sharon Goodyer Photo John Horton

Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet is appealing for help to pick up  450 litres of milk which will be distributed to projects including The Gap, Salvation Army and Lighthouse Project.

Kitchen boss Sharon Goodyer, who also runs the free meals scheme every summer, needs two chiller/refrigerated vans to pick up the milk from Fareshare Kent in Ashford and bring it back to Ramsgate.

The milk is in 118ml cartons meaning recipients can then freeze it.

Anyone who can help is urged to call Sharon on 07912 793980 or message the Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet facebook page here

