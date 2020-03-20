Patients confirmed with coronavirus being treated at QEQM and William Harvey hospitals

Patients in east Kent who have been confirmed as having the coronavirus are being treated at QEQM Hospital in Margate and William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.

Yesterday (March 19) a WHH patient was confirmed with the virus. There are patients also being treated for the virus at QEQM.

An East Kent Hospitals Trust spokesperson said: “Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being cared for in isolation in our hospitals at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate and William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.

“Our highly trained and experienced teams are following advice from Public Health England and the NHS nationally while providing the best possible care.

“We would like to thank our staff for continuing to work tirelessly to care for our patients and to keep our hospitals and services running.”

National situation

As of 9am today (March 20), 66,976 people have been tested in the UK, of which 62,993 were confirmed negative and 3,983 were confirmed positive.

As of 1pm, 177 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died including a 64-year-old man from Medway.

In Kent 32 people have now been confirmed as positive for the virus with a further 11 in Medway.

Confirmed cases in Thanet include one at Birchington Vale, another in Westgate, a Saga employee and a parent of a Chatham & Clarendon grammar student as well as at least two patients in QEQM. Government health advice Stay at home if you have either: a high temperature – you feel hot to touch on your chest or back

a new, continuous cough – this means you’ve started coughing repeatedly Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. You do not need to contact 111 to tell them you’re staying at home. Testing for coronavirus is not needed if you’re staying at home. if you have symptoms, stay at home for 7 days

if you live with other people, they should stay at home for 14 days from the day the first person got symptoms If you live with someone who is 70 or over, has a long-term condition, is pregnant or has a weakened immune system, try to find somewhere else for them to stay for 14 days. If you have to stay at home together, try to keep away from each other as much as possible. Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service if: you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home

your condition gets worse

your symptoms do not get better after 7 days Use the 111 coronavirus service Coronavirus help groups, advice, shops and information for Thanet