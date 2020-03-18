Coronavirus help groups, advice, shops and information for Thanet

Fantastic Thanet businesses, groups and residents are pulling together to make sure help is available to those in need during the coronavirus spread.

Offers of shopping deliveries, dog walking, mutual support and more have been springing up over the past week.

We are trying to pull them into one list so you can find the help information that you need. If you have a group/service/shop offering help in any way that you would like to add to the list email isleofthanetnews@gmail.com or message us on facebook.

Gadds Food and Drink

Today (March 20) until 4pm, Gadd’s have a whole pallet of food to give away for free.

Pick up from Gadd’s, 32 Eaton Road, Margate, CT91XA

They will be limiting products in order to meet demand.

The Modern Boulangerie, Ramsgate

Plans are being drawn up for home delivery for the bakery’s self isolators, elderly and infirm customers.

.

The product range will be getting a revision with more focus on cheap sweet treats and prioritising bread. There will be other bits but of limited stock.

.

Owner George Bellamy-Adams said: “The team and I have been throwing ideas around for products to stock in the shop while the supermarkets go into meltdown, so if there’s anything you can’t acquire let us know and we’ll see what we can do for you!

.

“We are also going to bring our five day week into effect earlier than initially promised, although we will only have limited numbers, please bear with us while we sort out rotas and timings. Our plan is that you will have access to fresh bread 5 days a week.

.

“Our shop is very tiny. We ask that our customers respect the next 2 pieces of info:

-we are limiting the number of people in the shop to 2 at a time.

-we ask that you, where you can, pay contactless.

Also please keep your fellow customers in mind when buying in the shop. We will be there 5 days a week. There is no need to bulk buy.

.

“The team and I will be here as long as possible. And hopefully until the crisis passes. Stay safe out there everyone and support each other.”

The Laughing Barrel, Palm Bay

The Laughing Barrel micropub in Palm Bay is open and also doing a take out service where people can come in and take it home or they can send someone in to collect it for them.

The Bay Tree Hotel, Broadstairs

The Bay Tree will continue to trade and is also offering help for those who need it in the community. They can arrange for take outs of food and delivery within Thanet and are also happy to offer assistance to older and more vulnerable neighbours (such as assisting with shopping or just saying hello and listening).

ModernProvider, The Centre, Margate

In Margate the Modernprovider bakery is offering home bake bread kits for those who need to self isolate. Owner Ben Wykes says the kit contains what is needed to make a few loaves and tins can be loaned. A delivery service is also being offered. Find Modernprovider in The Centre Margate or on facebook here

North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale

Volunteers needed- Sir Roger Gale’s office is endeavouring to establish a register of voluntary groups that are able to offer assistance to self-isolating and house-bound constituents in North Thanet during the Coronavirus pandemic. Please contact his Parliamentary assistant, Cllr George Kup on kupg@parliament.uk with your full details and the area you can cover.

Facebook help groups

Help groups offering aid to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak include Thanet Coronavirus Assistance and Kent Covid-19 Mutual Aid aim to collate information and to offer help with shopping/deliveries and other assistance.

Thanet Coronavirus Assistance also has a webpage with links to assorted localised groups here

Help is also being offered via pinned posts in facebook groups such as Broadstairs and New Thanet Chat and flyers have been printed off to deliver to those who may need help but do not use the internet.

There is also mutual business support on Coronavrus support for businesses in the Thanet area here

For cancellations and closures go to group Cancelled postponed events business n school closures etc here

Resident Liv Miller has created the help sheet below to be shared around so that people in need get the help they deserve.

For a higher res version to print off send us an email at isleofthanetnews@gmail.com

Steve Migan is the community engagement coordinator for Changing Minds Kent and staff at “The Lodge” social inclusion centre in Westgate-on-sea that provides activities and skills development opportunities for individuals in Thanet who are seeking to improve their mental health and wellbeing.

The Lodge closed this week but Steve is now looking to help vulnerable individuals feeling isolated and alone, with a lot not able to access basic food and toiletry provisions due to having to self-isolation.

He is transforming the lodge into a dual use facility that aims to support those currently affected by the corona virus.

He will be actively seeking donations of food, toiletries, clothing and entertainment items to create care packages for isolated members of the community and will be running a delivery service to those in need.

He is also seeking to open a phone line for those who would simply like to chat to someone for a while to tackle loneliness and social isolation

A gofundme has been set up to help pay for the project here https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-lifeboat-project-corona-viru…

A call to action is being made under #IsupportThanet. The idea is to bring people and businesses together (figuratively) under one hashtag so people can ask for help and crowdsource that help.

Those offering help in Acol are: Karen Ault 07955096467 text or leave a voice message or email kault61@gmail.com

Jon & Chenice Butterworth (e.g. food shopping, making a meal, collecting a prescription etc) on 845317.

Emily Matthews.

Richard Steel on 845363, or via Messenger.

Ann Story

Mark Tyman

A little outside the Thanet boundary in Ash resident Debbie Carthew is encouraging neighbours to create Spring windows to help cheer people through these strange times.

Ramsgate’s Lewis Pindar, 29, has bought toilet rolls, pasta and washing up liquid and is asking for help to get supplies such as water, tinned and dry food, hygiene products, pet food and antibacterial wipes or spray so he can distribute them to older residents.

To donate items or let Lewis know about someone in need email him on lpindar90@gmail.com

Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet

Using the Summer Kitchen model based on love, generosity and complete trust .itchen boss Sharon Goodyer is now providing free food and meal kits,

She said: “Please pay us something if you can. We will include our bank details with your food so you can transfer a donation if you can, now or in the future. We have no wages and no rent to pay so all the money we receive goes straight into the food.

“We will do this for as long as we can. We will put a table outside 200 Margate Road Ramsgate CT12 6AQ from 10am – 2pm every day and we will put out food and a range of meal kits. We will also be making home made soups and home made cake each day. Each day we will issue our menu which will tell you what we have and how many we have available.”

Charlotte Peters is offering online piano lessons. She said: “Having lost all my income, I’m teaching piano lessons, from beginners to grade 3 standard and drama lessons, both for children and adults, online. For more info &and to arrange, please email charlotte.e.peters@gmail.com.

Shops

J Prentis Westgate grocers is also offering ‘contactless delivery’. You can call, text or email they will put your order together and deliver it free of charge. Call 01843 834934

Salvatori are extending delivery to Thanet from Whitstable and can provide personal orders for homes, that include fresh and frozen meat, frozen vegetables and other essential food items.

To help with accessibility, orders can be placed over the phone or online and delivered free to your door. (https://www.salvatoributchersboy.co.uk/ call 01227 263 888). There is no minimum order.

Ramsgate Asda is recruiting temporary positions. Go to the shop and leave your details at customer services.

Salt of the Earth in Broadstairs has grains/pasta/refillable washing up liquid/laundry liquid etc. Just take your own container to take it away.

Farleys Furniture staff are offering to collect shopping or other essentials as part of the delivery drivers normal working days. For more information look at the facebook page.

Best One Westgate are offering free home delivery services for supplies such as food etc. 01843 831664

Krusty Kobb bakeries are offering free home delivery for food to peoples home who are self isolating and are unable to get out. 01843 835447

Posillipos restaurant Broadstairs are offering to do shopping and deliver it to the home for self isolated people. 01843 601133

The Kitchen CT9 in Cliftonville will deliver any surplus stock they have to peoples homes who are self isolating. 01843 293376

Sainsburys Westwood will donate all surplus stock to groups such as The Kitchen CT9, Age UK, Salvation Army Ramsgate and The Gap at Queens Road Baptist Church.

Shops making deliveries are:

Quex Barn, Quex Park, Birchington, 01843 846103

R. C. Wale & Son 62 Station Road, Birchington, 01843 843926

Best One, 56 St. Mildreds Rd, Westgate-on-Sea, 01843 831664

Edwards Supermarket,51 Station Road, Westgate, 01843 833238

Montys, 109 Station Rd, Birchington 01843 845900

A2B Cars are offering elderly / vulnerable persons to do their shopping (collect your shopping list, do the shop and

return to you – free of charge) 01843 263263

Rogers & Hambrige, able to refer to their list of contractors for plumbing , heating issues etc. 01843 831268

Simply Floral florist at 380 Northdown road Margate (off Holly Lane) is taking orders and payments over the phone and offering contactless deliveries.

As Mother’s Day is on Sunday the store will be offering contactless deliveries for both Saturday and Sunday

Www.simplyfloral.co.uk

Contact number – 01843 220674

Prentis greengrocers Ramsgate will carry out home deliveries from Monday (March 23). Orders can be left on the answer phone or by email. All orders to be in by 8pm with a minimum £10 spend for free next day delivery. Orders can be paid for cash on delivery or by card over the phone prior to delivery.

Phone 01843853704

Email jprentis@sky.com

Please leave your name and contact number along with address and we will get back to you as soon as possible . Please be assured of our commitment to you in both service and quality of produce.

Shoreline partners -The Eclectic Art Gallery, Margate Old Town, and Westgate Galleria, works with over 70 artists, makers and creatives to provide exhibition space, retail outlets, workshop space and training and support.

To help the community and artists, they have launched a ‘Personal Shopper’ offer which allows individuals who are in isolation to email them ( shorelinepartners1@gmail.com ) with their phone numbers and a member will call them back. They will then help them chose cards and gifts and either deliver free locally or dispatch for the cost of post and packaging.

The Brit Inn, Margate, is offering 20% discount to service people, all emergency services, and community care staff. Bring proof of ID to qualify across the full range of food and drink.

Westgate Town Council

With its high proportion of elderly residents, Westgate on Sea is urgently setting up support measures for those who have to go into self-isolation, because they have contracted the disease or are (like the elderly) at risk. The Town Council has therefore been busy contacting the local shops to see what support they can give. The council plans to put together a list of shop contacts and a short description of what they have offered. Many residents depend on events such as coffee mornings and craft groups for social interaction, and so self-isolation brings not only an increased risk of loneliness but even a threat to mental health. Contacts will therefore be available for ‘friendly phone calls’, just so people can chat over the phone. There are lots of offers to help from the many community organisations who are busy providing volunteers. A COBRA-style co- ordination group Wobra meets frequently to exchange information. Contact with the town’s surgery is important in ensuring an appropriate response to the challenge of the epidemic. The surgery is operating normally, although it is asking for consultations to be by phone whenever possible. The Lifeboat Project has been set up by Changing Minds Kent CIC to support those affected by, and currently living in, isolation because of the Coronavirus, and the Town Council is pleased to work collaboratively to help with this. This is a new community support project aimed at providing support to those who are facing isolation in the local community. There are a growing number of volunteers who the Town Council will be co-ordinating and providing services such as picking up shopping, posting mail and collecting prescriptions for those who are in isolation because of coronavirus. Call the town council on 01843 836182

Caremark Thanet

Caremark Thanet has vacancies for care staff on a permanent or temporary basis.

The care company said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is presenting an unprecedented challenge for our community. Now, more than ever in the living memories of most of us, it is paramount to conduct our lives and be guided by the central belief that we are one community.

“Within our community are a number of frail and vulnerable people. Caremark Thanet provides care to many of these people. This care will continue. There will be more people requiring care in the coming weeks. We will provide care to many of these people. This care will continue. It is inevitable, however, that our resources will be stretched.

“We have a large, loyal and resilient work force. We know they will respond magnificently to the challenges ahead. We will support them as they will support us. But we will need some help. And this is where you come in. We are calling on all of you who have some time to give to come and join us; to help us; to help our community through these challenging times.

“At the moment the news is not good. But good news will come. The work we do in our community will help bring forward the day when good news arrives. And arrive it will. We know that there are so many people in Thanet who want to make a difference to our community at this time of challenge. We can offer you the opportunity to do just that: to play a role of fundamental importance in shaping the future of our community: we are one community.”

Please contact Jemma Clayton on 01843 235910 or email jemma.clayton@caremark.co.uk.

Want to be outside?

The Isle of Thanet Trees and Woods Initiative is continuing with its tree planting programme and invites those who are well and happy to be outside to volunteer.

Planting takes place every day this week at Thanet Community Forest School, the entrance is through the top gate of Dane Valley Allotments on St Peter’s footpath. The final planting on Saturday will be at the Sunken Gardens, Royal Esplanade, Westbrook. The aim is to plant 35 trees a day to complete the programme.

Hand sanitiser

If anybody needs an urgent supply of hand sanitiser gels Sandwich-based, washroom hygiene and hygiene related products supplier Westo Hygine Solutions can help with discounted prices.

Email: sales@westogroup.co.uk

Call: 07712 262634

Business rate relief

Benefit assessments

Face-to-face assessments for all sickness and disability benefits will be suspended for the next three months, the government announced today (March 17).

The temporary move, effective now, is being taken as a precautionary measure to protect vulnerable people from unnecessary risk of exposure to coronavirus as the country’s response ramps up in the ‘delay’ phase. We will ensure those who are entitled to a benefit continue to receive support, and that new claimants are able to access the safety net.

It affects claimants of Personal Independence Payment, those on Employment and Support Allowance and some on Universal Credit, and recipients of Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit.

The suspension of face-to-face assessments also covers new claims to those benefits.

Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “As we move into the next phase of our response to coronavirus, it is right we take steps to protect those with health problems.

“Temporarily suspending face-to-face assessments for sickness and disability benefits will allow us to ensure we continue to provide a safety net for those in need, while removing unnecessary risk of exposure to this disease.”

Anyone who has a face-to-face assessment appointment scheduled from today onwards does not need to attend and will be contacted to discuss next steps and alternative arrangements, which could involve either telephone or paper-based assessments. It is expected this measure will be in effect for the next three months but will be regularly reviewed in line with Public Health advice.

No further action is required by any claimant as a result of this change. They will be contacted with advice on next steps.

Suspending face-to-face health assessments is a precautionary measure which reflects the Prime Minister’s decision to trigger the ‘delay’ phase.

Bus passes

Older and disabled people will be able to use their bus passes before 9.30am, Kent County Council has announced.

The passes will be able to be used on services provided by Stagecoach, Arriva, Go Coach and Nu-Venture.

Holders of a senior citizen and disabled bus pass were previously able to travel for free on buses after 9.30am, but following discussions with these operators, this condition has been removed.

Connect Well East Kent

Hub team are operational as normal and telephone services are still active.

Open Mon, Weds and Fri 8:30am – 6pm nd Tues and Thurs 9am – 5pm

0300 302 0178

Carers Support East Kent

The hub team are operational as normal and still offering emotional support.

Open Mon, Weds and Fri 8:30am – 6pm and Tues and Thurs 9am – 5pm

0300 302 0178

Silverline Telephone Befriending Service

24 Hour befriending service.

Free, confidential service to share worries and fears. A good sign posting service. he Silver Line is a helpline and friendship service for people aged 55 and over.

0800 470 80 90

Age UK Thanet

Day Services are operational as per government guidance.

Hot meal delivery available for £7.00

01843 223881

Ageless Thanet

Offering a free Telephone Befriending Service for people over the age of 50 between the hours of 9am and 5pm.

You can contact them via phone phone, email or on social media (Facebook and Twitter)

Ageless Thanet will issuing a guide on how to use facetime to stay connected with friends and family during the COVID – 19. You can find this on all social media platforms

01843 21005 and email info@agelessthanet.org.uk

Cliftonville Community Centre

Open as usual Mon, Tues, Weds and Fri

Elaine or Paul 01843 221913

St Pauls Food Bank (Margate)

Open as usual – Thursday mornings 10:30am – 12:30pm

01843 221913

Thanet Community Transport Association

Offering a personal shopping service and wiling to help anyone who is self isolating and who cannot get out and about.

01843 602030

Westgate Town Council

The town council are offering a service of volunteers to visit homes within the town to help isolated people to do shopping, walk the dogs, friendly phone calls, picking up prescriptions and general needs.

If you know someone who needs this please contact the Town Clerk on the number/email to the right.

01843 836182 townclerk@westgateonsea.gov.uk

Changing Minds – The Lifeboat project

They will provide mental health support, advice, anxiety management, food and essentials for the local community throughout the Corona virus Pandemic. This will consist of weekly podcasts, videos discussing all things wellbeing, exercise, nutrition and more!

To offer free delivery of care packages for those in isolation within our local community, including food, toiletries & entertainment (Crosswords, card games, colouring books, etc).

To establish a phone line for those seeking a friendly chat / video chat if possible. To set up a social media hub for individuals to access for tips on combating loneliness whilst in isolation. To grow and adapt the project alongside the ever-changing situation to provide support for as many affected individuals as we can possibly reach.

Colin Rouse – colin.rouse@changingmindskent.co.uk

Birchington Support group

Offering a free service which includes shopping locally, walk dog and collect prescriptions etc. Dave Adams – 07540 813028 or Jan Adams – 07540 812564

Sandwich Food Banks

Thursdays Phoenix Centre Jubilee Road 1pm-3pm. Foodbank centres open but no tea or coffee. 01304 728428

Care providers in Kent and Medway

The Kent Integrated Care Alliance (KiCA) is supporting the government and working with the care sector to ensure vulnerable adults in the community can be supported by care and support workers.

Ann Taylor, Chair of KiCA, said: “We are all aware that the spread of the coronavirus will affect everyone of us in some way over the coming months. Both staff and people using health and social care services need to be aware that current levels of care and support will be greatly reduced as we move into the peak of this pandemic.

“Whether in a care home, or in the community, there is no doubt our current lifestyles will be greatly compromised for some time to come. We want to reassure you that care providers in Kent and Medway are coming together to maintain and support the most vulnerable people in our county.

“The Alliance is pooling resources and staff to ensure the effective use of our social care workforce, and that that we can achieve the biggest impact during these difficult times. We are appealing and putting out a ‘call to arms’ for volunteers and people who have previously worked in the health and social care sector to make contact with their local care providers to offer their services.

“As you can imagine care providers are facing huge pressures to maintain the current provision of community based care as well as trying to support the local health economy by ensuring clinical beds are free for those who are seriously ill. We invite anyone who is currently not working due to the disruption, but fit and well, to approach their local care providers to offer short-term contract support until the country returns to normality.

“The county’s social care sector is also particularly keen to here from individuals who may have transferable skills from other sectors such as; hospitality, hair and beauty, retail, and childcare. If you would like to help, please contact local care providers in your area or contact KiCA directly on the following email c19@kica.care where signposting assistance will be provided.”

Government health advice

Stay at home if you have either:

a high temperature – you feel hot to touch on your chest or back

a new, continuous cough – this means you’ve started coughing repeatedly

Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

You do not need to contact 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.

Testing for coronavirus is not needed if you’re staying at home.

if you have symptoms, stay at home for 7 days

if you live with other people, they should stay at home for 14 days from the day the first person got symptoms

If you live with someone who is 70 or over, has a long-term condition, is pregnant or has a weakened immune system, try to find somewhere else for them to stay for 14 days.

If you have to stay at home together, try to keep away from each other as much as possible.

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service if:

you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home

your condition gets worse

your symptoms do not get better after 7 days Use the 111 coronavirus service National data As of 9am on March 19, 64,621 people have been tested in the UK, of which 61,352 were confirmed negative and 3,269 were confirmed positive. As of 1pm 144 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. There are 25 confirmed cases for Kent and eight in Medway. Confirmed cases in Thanet include one at Birchington Vale, another in Westgate, and a parent of a Chatham & Clarendon grammar student.