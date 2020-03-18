Thanet schools start making the decision to close amid coronavirus crisis

Callis Grange nursery and infant school and St Peter’s Junior School have taken the decision to shut from this Friday (March 20) amid the coronavirus crisis.

In a joint letter the head teachers say: “As Headteachers we feel it is particularly important for our families that we work together as two schools serving one community.

Due to the lack of leadership from the Government, our two Governing Bodies have supported our decision as head teachers to close Callis Grange and St Peter’s at the end of the school day this Friday (March 20).

“This will now be the last day before the Easter holiday. We have a clear duty of care to our staff, children and families to do all we can in this unprecedented situation to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

“We are informing you now so that you can make any arrangements required for when your

children are at home as from Monday, March 23. Whilst we are closed we will keep you informed of what the future holds.

“You will also receive a separate letter from each school regarding activities to do with your child at home. Wishing you and your family well during this difficult time.”

Sandwich Tech

Sandwich Tech sent all Year 7s home yesterday (March 17) and it is understood that they will now not return until after the Easter holidays.

Ramsgate Holy Trinity Primary School

Ramsgate Holy Trinity Primary School will close on Thursday (March 19) due to significant numbers of teaching and support staff not being able to work in school either through showing symptoms of the Coronavirus or because they have, or family members have, underlying health conditions.

Almost a third of pupils are also absent.

In a letter to parents the school states: “Our staffing situation remains very difficult with significant numbers of teaching and support staff not being able to work in school either through showing symptoms of the Coronavirus or because they have, or family members have, underlying health conditions.

“As the guidance now states that households have to isolate for 14 days, the situation at school is only going to become more and more difficult. Therefore we have taken the decision to close Ramsgate Holy Trinity; Thursday, March 19 will be our last day before the Easter holidays.

“This is not a decision that we have taken lightly, but we feel that it is in the best interests of our children, staff and community. Tomorrow, staff will be preparing some resources for children to take home with them on Thursday, and arrangements will be made for learning activities to be placed on our website for each year group each week.

“Although this is the decision that we have made for Holy Trinity, we understand that it is also the decision being made in schools up and down the country.”

Ursuline College Westgate

Almost 40% of the school’s teaching staff are in self isolation resulting in the request for Years 8 and 9 to stay at home as of tomorrow (March 19). Youngsters will have learning resources to use at home. Pupils in those years were chosen as many will be able to stay at home without parents being there. Those whose parents are key workers may still be able to attend. Email info@ursuline.kent.sch.uk

UPDATE: There will now be one statement today at 5pm from @GavinWilliamson, Secretary of State at @educationgovuk on Educational Settings Update. pic.twitter.com/f0tKmSpcCm — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) March 18, 2020