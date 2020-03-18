Theatre Royal and Margate Winter Gardens shut due to government coronavirus ‘advice’

In response to government advice and alongside other UK theatres, Margate Winter Gardens and Theatre Royal Margate are postponing all shows and events up to Monday, April 20. From midnight tonight (March 18) these venues will be closed to the general public during this period.

A spokesman for operator Margate Live/Your Leisure said: “During the closure, the Box Office at the Winter Gardens will be open over the phone and by email during normal operating hours; Tuesday-Friday 1pm-5pm and Saturday 10am-5pm. The office at Dover Town Hall will be staffed Monday-Friday 1pm-5pm.

“If you have tickets booked for a show between now and April 20, the Box Office kindly requests that you do not contact them and they are in the process of contacting all ticket holders. All current tickets will be valid for the new dates.

“Margate Live and its venues would like to thank you for your continued support and we ask for you to be patient with us during this difficult period. We wish you well and look forward to seeing you back at our venues soon.”

#ISupportThanet

“Margate Live has set up a Support Margate Theatres fund on the Margate Live website. If you are able to donate to the fund to help Margate theatres, you can do so by clicking the “DONATE” button at the top of the page, selecting an amount and choosing the “Support Margate Theatres” fund. This amount will then be added to your basket where you will be able to checkout as normal. Margate Theatres would appreciate any donations during these times, no matter how small.

This is part of the #ISupportThanet initiative started by Your Leisure and Margate Theatres to bring people and businesses together (figuratively) during this situation we are all facing.

Head over to Twitter and use the hashtag, #ISupportThanet to join the community discussion and help local people and businesses through these times.”