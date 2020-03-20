Store closures at Westwood Cross

UPDATE: The government has ordered the shut down of all restaurants, bars,cafes, non essential shops and other venues – https://theisleofthanetnews.com/2020/03/20/all-cafes-pubs-bars-and-restaurants-told-to-shut-tonight/

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the following stores at Westwood Cross have taken the decision to close:

Ability Plus

ASK Italian

Chiquito (as of 6pm March 20)

Clarks

River Island

The Body Shop (as of 3pm March 21)

Vue

A spokesperson for Westwood Cross said: “We understand that this is a difficult time, and want to reassure you that the wellbeing of our teams, retailers and guests is our priority.

“In line with the latest Government guidance, our centre remains open. The evolving nature of the situation makes some disruption inevitable, and we apologise if this causes inconvenience.

“To reassure guests, we have enhanced our already stringent cleaning protocols and postponed our events schedule.

“The policies and opening times of individual stores will vary – so please check individual brand pages for opening times before visiting.”