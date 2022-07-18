Monkton Primary pupils stay silent to help poorly children at QEQM

By Liz Crudgington

Youngsters from Monkton Primary School held a sponsored silence to raise money for poorly children at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate.

Pupils in Year 3 completed the challenge as part of their Young Leaders Award, and raised a total of £225.20 for East Kent Hospitals Charity.

The class chose to support Rainbow Ward as a way of giving something back to their community, and also wrote stories of their own experiences at the hospital to reassure other children.

Dee Neligan, senior charity officer, said their money would be put to good use, adding: “It was such a privilege to visit the children at Monkton Primary and share in celebrating their fundraising achievements.

“These funds will ensure that we can continue to enhance the hospital experience for poorly children at Rainbow Ward, by providing toys, games, arts and crafts and other distraction items to make the hospital experience a bit less scary.

“We are so grateful for the support of Monkton Primary School – thank you so much!”

Class teacher Louise Warner said: “We are so proud of everything the children have achieved over the year, especially their decision to fundraise in order to support this worthy charity.”

For more information on fundraising for East Kent Hospitals Charity, visit https://www.ekhcharity.org.uk/