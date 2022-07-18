Falcons Kickboxing Club celebrate new ICO 5 Nations Champion after HKA Fight Night 11

Members of Margate’s Falcons Kickboxing Club, Aston Young, 13, and Cleo Musselwhite,11, fought at the HKA Fight Night 11 held in Hastings on July 9.

Aston was fighting for the Junior 5 Nations ICO (International Combat Organisation) title which covers England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The bout is fought over five, 1.5 minute rounds. Cleo was stepping in the ring for her first full contact bout.

Up first for the Falcons Kickboxing Club was Cleo fighting a slightly older and more experienced opponent, Isla Rose.

First round sounded and both girls went to work with a barrage of punches and kicks, both going backwards and forwards, neither one giving an inch. This continued throughout all three rounds. Unfortunately it wasn’t Cleo’s day, however the club say she will come back stronger and better as their motto is ‘we win or we learn.’

Aston took on the 5 Nations title fight with only one thing on his mind and set straight to the task with fantastic hand and leg combinations against his opponent from Ireland, Thomas Sherlock.

Thomas had other ideas and really took the fight to Aston, both lads going back and forth, both landing heavy shots, neither of them giving up or easing the pace. Five hard fought rounds by the talented lads were a real crowd pleaser.

Once the final bell rang it was Aston (Tango) Young getting his hand raised to become the 5 Nations ICO Champion.

Aston already holds English, British and now 5 Nations titles. He’s now one step closer to achieving his goal and becoming the world number one at his age and weight group.

Instructor Mark White said: ‘I’m so very proud and over the moon for what my team has achieved, putting their lives on hold for 8 weeks prior to the fight and training 6 days a week is not easy.

“That is true especially for the kids and teenagers when friends are out having fun and these guys are training hard. They have shown great dedication and determination and I couldn’t ask for anymore than was definitely shown on the day.

“These are fantastic role models for our other members of the Falcons team, hard work and dedication does get results, and this is why they are champions of The Falcons Kickboxing Club.”

The Falcons Kickboxing Club is based in The Old Barn Hartsdown Park, Margate.