Two arrested in connection with murder investigation following death of woman in Margate

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Margate during the early hours of this morning (July 16).

Kent Police was called at around 3.10am to a report that a woman had been assaulted at a property in Elfrida Close.

Officers attended the address with Southeast Coast Ambulance Service and the victim, a woman in her 30s, was found with stab wounds. She was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder. A woman in her 20s was also arrested on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender.

Both remain in custody while enquiries at the scene continue.

It is believed that the victim and the suspects were known to each other.

Officers have already spoken with several potential witnesses but believe there are several people who have important information who are yet to get in contact.

Anyone with information which can assist, including eyewitnesses and anyone with privately held CCTV or dashcam footage recorded in the area, are urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/136649/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using the online form on their website.