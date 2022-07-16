Properties in Broadstairs without water for second time in 12 hours

Properties in Broadstairs have been left without water or with low pressure for the second time in just over 12 hours.

Last night properties suffered low water pressure and loss of supply in the Broadstairs and St. Peters areas. This was understood to have been fixed but now a power outage has disrupted supplies again in the CT9, CT10, CT11 and CT12 areas. There is also reportedly a burst main in Albion Street.

We’re working on an issue causing low water pressure & loss of supply in #Broadstairs and #StPeters areas. (#CT9 #CT10 #CT11 #CT12). Teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We’re sorry for the disruption it’s causing customers. We’ll update further shortly. — Southern Water (@SouthernWater) July 16, 2022

If you are experiencing discolouration or no water call Southern Water on 0330 303 0368.

UPDATE: A Southern Water spokesperson said: “Power issues on Friday evening caused the reservoir which serves the Broadstairs and St Peters areas to fail. Less than 2000 homes may have seen low pressure or supply interruption for around two hours. Water supply was returned at around 11pm.

“A further power issue this morning has meant that the same customers were impacted. A mitigation has been put in place and many of our customers will already be back in supply.

“We are very sorry for the disruption this has caused, especially during the hot weather.”

Southern Water is recommending customers to check out the company’s facebook or twitter pages if they can as they carry hints and tips for low pressure and discoloured water upon return of supply.