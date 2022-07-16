Harry Styles beauty range ‘pre-launch’ at Dreamland – only UK location chosen

‘Pleasing’, a beauty brand by singer Harry Styles, drops new range called ‘Hot Holiday’ next week with a ‘pre-taster’ of the range at Dreamland this weekend.

Dreamland Margate is the only destination in the UK where fans can get first dibs of the range while stocks last. The other two locations were it is being launched are Los Angeles and New York.

Harry Styles’s custom-made silver shop, with Hot Holiday stock is open at Dreamland from 11am to 6pm today (July 16) and tomorrow. The Hot Holiday range officially launches on July 19.

Dreamland is free to enter.