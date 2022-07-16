12 new recycling stations at isle beaches in project led by Rotary Club in Thanet

Twelve new recycling stations will be installed across Thanet’s main bathing beaches, featuring designs from local schoolchildren.

The project has been led by the Rotary Clubs in Thanet, in collaboration with Thanet District Council and Southern Water. It increases the recycling capacity of promenade bins around the Isle’s coastline and aims to educate beach users on the environmental benefits of recycling.

Each new unit will contain a 360L wheelie bin, and feature pro-recycling decorations from some of Thanet’s youngest residents on either side, in addition to informative signage on the front.

Children from Garlinge, Newington and Haddon Dene schools took part in a competition to design the illustrations and the winning designs are featured on the bins.

Cllr Ash Ashbee, Leader of Thanet District Council, said: “Keeping our local beaches clean is a real priority for us. We’re very pleased to have worked with Rotary Clubs in Thanet and Southern Water to provide improved recycling opportunities along our beaches and promenades, in time for the summer season.

“This was a brilliant opportunity to get some of Thanet’s school children involved in spreading such a positive message, and we are really pleased with the results. We look forward to continuing our work with community groups to help keep our beautiful coastlines looking their best.”

Caroline Winzer and Beverley Aitken, of Rotary in Thanet, said: “Rotary works for the benefit of local communities across the UK and we are especially pleased at this opportunity to combine all five clubs in Thanet in this one initiative.

“Our newest area of focus is the environment and these recycling stations illustrate how communities can come together to make real changes. The children’s’ colourful designs will draw attention to our message to recycle to protect the environment, and we look forward to more collaborative projects in the future.”

Recycling stations will feature at either end of Viking Bay and Ramsgate Main Sands, in addition to two double units at either end of Margate Main Sands. Units will also be installed at Minnis Bay, West Bay, St. Mildred’s Bay and Westbrook Bay.

If you would like to find out more about Rotary and the many projects that they are involved with, or to join as a volunteer, member or friend, you can find out more on their Facebook page.