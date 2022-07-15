Seaside treat for early years children at Ramsgate Arts Primary

A seaside special treat saw little ones from Ramsgate Arts Primary enjoying fun and learning at the beach.

The Early Years girls and boys visited the town’s main sands as part of their People and Places topic that includes exploring their local area and finding out more about their community.

The trip was flagged up by their class teddy bear who gave them a hint of the fun in store when it sent them photos and postcards of the different places it had visited around the town.

During their beach bonanza the pupils enjoyed a sandcastle building competition in teams; played parachute games; buried their teachers in the sand; enjoyed ball games; went on a beach safari; enjoyed paddling at the water’s edge; and kept cool with tasty ice lollies.

In class the pupils had learned about the beach and how it has changed from Victorian times to the present day.

They also learned about the importance of being good global citizens and how they can help their community thrive – and at the beach the children demonstrated this by using litter pickers to keep the sands clean and tidy for others to enjoy.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Head of School Nick Budge said: “The beach trip was a real treat for our youngest children. They had a fabulous time exploring the sands, playing games, creating sand art, and finding out more about their home town for their classroom topic.”