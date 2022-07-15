Ramsgate man jailed for ‘horrific’ attack on victim in Newington

A man who left his victim seriously injured following an attack in Ramsgate has been jailed.

Stephen Parfitt admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the incident in October last year.

The 45-year-old, formerly of Ringold Avenue, Ramsgate, was jailed for seven years at Canterbury Crown Court yesterday (July 14).

The victim, who was known to Parfitt, was asleep in a house in the Newington area in the early hours of Saturday 16 October 2021 when Parfitt gained entry to the property.

Parfitt picked up a craft knife and assaulted the victim, causing serious injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital by a friend and medical staff alerted a Kent Police officer who was attending for other matters.

Parfitt was quickly identified as the suspect and he was tracked down and arrested on the afternoon of Sunday 17 October.

The weapon was recovered from the scene and clothes were seized which the victim and a witness said Parfitt was wearing when he carried out the offence.

Parfitt was charged on Monday 18 October and admitted the offence at a court hearing on Tuesday 19 April this year.

During sentencing he also received a 15-year restraining order not to contact the victim.

Detective Constable Paul Rigden, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: “Parfitt attacked his victim as he lay asleep on a couch, completely unable to defend himself.

“The injuries he inflicted will stay with the victim the rest of life. I hope the sentence handed down by the court gives the victim a sense of closure and allow him to try and move on from this horrific attack.”