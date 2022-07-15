Dance schools team up to host Thanet summer sessions in Birchington

By Ryan Day

Two dance schools are joining forces this summer to bring themed workshops to Thanet.

Quigley Theatre Arts and Industry Dance Studios are offering the summer workshops for children aged between 4 and 10-years-old.

The workshops will run between Monday, August 1 – Friday, August 5 at The Centre in Birchington, 9am-3pm each day.

Each day will consist of learning dance moves from various Disney films including, Encanto and Frozen as well as Street Dance and Mary Poppins.

A full timetable of events for the week can be found at www.quigleytheatrearts/.co.uk/workshops

The cost is £25 per day, per child, however there is a 20% sibling discount offer when booking more than one child.

Principal of Quigley Theatre Arts, Philip Quigley said: “We are really looking forward to running these workshops for the children of Thanet”.

“They will be great fun for the children with lots of singing and dancing as well as crafting and lots of fun games”.

To book your child’s place or for more information, please e-mail quigleytheatrearts@outlook.com