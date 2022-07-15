Former Canterbury CEO appointed as Thanet council Interim Chief Executive

The appointment of an Interim Chief Executive of Thanet District Council was approved at Full Council last night (Thursday 14 July).

Colin Carmichael, previously the Chief Executive of Canterbury City Council for more than 25 years, will start in the role on Wednesday, July 20.

The 69-year-old also worked at the London boroughs of Hackney and Camden prior to his appointment with Canterbury council. He was awarded an OBE in 2013 for his service to local government.

Mr Carmichael left his role at Canterbury in March. He had been responsible for around 500 staff at the authority.

Council staff were informed in a briefing this morning.

Council Leader, Cllr Ash Ashbee said: “I’m delighted with this appointment to the role of Interim Chief Executive. Colin brings with him a wealth of experience, leading a neighbouring authority for a number of years and extensive knowledge of the local area.

“The focus will be on supporting us through the implementation of the Independent Monitoring Officer’s recommendations and leading on a restructure of our Corporate Management team. I am absolutely confident that Colin will drive the organisation forward through the next stages of our journey and help to build the foundations for the future of Thanet District Council.

“I look forward to working closely with Colin and ensuring we provide the best possible services we can to our residents.”

At the Full Council meeting, Sameera Khan was also appointed as the council’s Interim Monitoring Officer and Head of Legal Services and will start in post on Monday 18 July. Sameera previously worked at Medway Council.

The vacancies follow the immediate dismissal of former monitoring officer Tim Howes in April and the exit of chief executive Madeline Homer – with a £327,000 pay out- announced last month.