22 things to see and do in Thanet, July 16-17

Westgate On Sea FreeWheelin FEASTival

July 15-17, Sea Road Gardens, Westgate,

Street foods, bars, alfresco dining, live music, children’s entertainment, grocery food and craft

Opening Times*

Friday 11:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday 9:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday 10:00am – 5:00pm

RNLI Ramsgate Lifeboat Open Day

Saturday, July 16, 10am to 4pm, Ramsgate Harbour

The RNLI Ramsgate Lifeboat Open Day will be taking place around the Inner Harbour. Volunteers will be collecting for the RNLI along with the Visits Team. If operational duties allow both Ramsgate Lifeboats will be in the Inner Harbour from noon until 2pm giving the public the opportunity to look around the Trent Class lifeboat and see the Atlantic 85 at close quarters. Also attending will be the Face2Face Team and the RNLI Ramsgate Shop

Pop Up Charity Shop

St John’s Margate community centre, Victoria Road, Saturday July 16, 10am to noon

Meet old friends and make new friends at the monthly Saturday Shop. Enjoy tea and coffee with cakes or savouries from the cake stall. Find bargain clothes, books, bric-a-brac, household items, linens and craft materials.

St John’s Margate Community Centre (CT9 1LN) hosts a monthly pop-up charity shop from to raise funds to support both the church and community centre.

Chat with friends in the cafe space in the main hall.

Explore the stalls in the hall and don’t forget the clothing shop which fills the committee room.

Church Open Day with exhibition

St John’s Church, Victoria Road, Margate, Saturday, July 16, 10am to 4pm

St John’s Margate (CT9 1LN) is welcoming visitors to their exhibition of the Queen’s life through the decades. Displays include handcrafted items such as vintage floral embroidery and crochet.

A warm welcome awaits you in what will be one of the ‘coolest’ buildings in Thanet during this hot weather.

The church dates from around 1050 in parts and has many interesting historical features, including a connection with the Reverend David Railton who had the idea for the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.

Enjoy homemade cakes and savouries in the pop-up cafe. Buy handcrafted bags, aprons, clothing, toys, hats, hair accessories and brooches (many made from recycled materials). Look for bargains on the toy, book, jewellery and gift stalls which include some vintage items and 1980s picture vinyl records.

There is a free corgi trail and design-your-own crown craft for children.

Fantastical Worlds

Saturday, July 16 is the last day of the Fantastical Worlds exhibition by Year 8s from Royal Harbour Academy who have been working with Project MotorHouse, photographer Tim Topple and artist Chris Tipping.

The exhibition is at Ramsgate’s Wooden Box Gallery at 92 High Street between 11am and 4pm.

Unveiling of the repaired Minster clock face

Saturday, July 16, 11.30am, St Mary’s-in-Thanet at Minster church

Following a successful fundraising appeal to repair the clock face on the church of St Mary’s-in-Thanet at Minster, there will now be an unveiling to show the renewed clock face.

The church is believed to date from Saxon times and plays an important part in the life of Minster village and the surrounding area. It is a Grade 1 listed building and sits next to St. Mildred’s Priory which was established following the landing of St. Augustine at Ebbsfleet nearby in 670AD.

The Village Voices will provide the music and there are light refreshments at The Bell after.

Friends of Botany Bay and Kingsgate

On Saturday from 11am members of the group will be at the Botany Road entrance to the beach: as well as handing out bin bags to visitors to politely remind them to use the bins, they’ll also be encouraging visitors to participate in a #2minutebeachclean

They say it’s time to move the emphasis away from residents and local taxpayers clearing up behind beach visitors and send a polite, but clear message, that it’s the individual beach goers’ responsibility to take their litter away with them and for them participate in removing litter left by the less considerate beach visitors,

The 101 Run at Dreamland

The 101 Run custom motorcycle show is back for its second year, but this time at Dreamland’s Hall by the Sea.

Some 50 vehicles will be showcased at the event on Saturday, July 16.

This year will see new builds from Vincent Summers, Louie Deathgrip, the Last Week of July, Guildford Customs and more. There will also be vendors such as Bonzorro, Slackjaw Apparel, Demonlung, Deathgrip, OSD leather and Sea Of Rocks.

The show runs from 10am to 6pm, last entry 5pm.

Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult (18+)

Tickets: General Admission £33.00

Buy tickets here

Masque Theatre School – Final Countdown

The Final Countdown is the latest offering from the multitude of talent at Masque Theatre School.

The three-act show consists of ballet, “Cinders Out Of Time”, and two musical sections, “Times Like These” & ‘Rock of 80s”.

The cast of Thanet’s finest young performers showcasing a variety of genres from Tap to Contemporary, Street to Pointe and Acro to Musical Theatre.

Margate Winter Gardens, July 16-17.Various show times

Tickets: Full Price: £18, Child (Under 16): £16, Booking Fee: £1 per ticket

Book at https://www.margate-live.com/whatson-event/masque-theatre-school-final-countdown/

Broadstairs Bandstand

July 16-17, 2.30pm-4pm Broadstairs Victorians

Free entry

Showtime with Thanet Stage School

Youngsters from Thanet Stage School will be performing Showtime this week.

The show will feature more than 100 talented children performing musical numbers from Toy Story, Encanto, Hairspray, Anything Goes and more.

Showtime is on stage at St Lawrence College Friday, Saturday and Sunday (July 15-17).

Sows 7pm on Friday and Saturday plus Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Tickets £14. Book at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/thanet-stage-school-of-performing-arts

H.U.M.A.N exhibition

Thanet photographer Sue Fewings’ exhibition H.U.M.A.N is at York Street Gallery in Ramsgate from now until July 20 with a ‘preview’ event on July 16 from 3pm-6pm.

York Street Gallery opening hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10.30am-4pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.

Concert of Thanet Music – Thanet Light Orchestra

A unique chance to hear Alfred Wall’s exuberant “Thanet Concert Overture”, performed at the Proms in 1922 but not in the 100 years since.

Saturday, July 16, St Luke’s Church, Hollicondane Road, Ramsgate

Start time: 7pm

Tickets £10 on the door. For concessions call the church (St Luke’s Ramsgate) on 01843 592562.

Find the TLO facebook page here

True Colours- Stage Door Arts

Sarah Thorne Theatre, Broadstairs, July 16-17

SDA annual showcase

Saturday 16th 4pm

Sunday 17th 10.30am & 2pm

Tickets £8 (plus booking fee)

Book at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/stage-door-arts

Antoinette’s Archaeology Adventure

Powell-Cotton Museum, Quex Park, Birchington, Saturday, July 16, 11am to 4pm

Inspired by the incredible career of Antoinette Powell-Cotton, gather all the skills you need to ‘qualify’ as an archaeologist for the day!

Grab your ‘archaeology passport’ and:

– Join a short tour to discover Antoinette’s career and contribution to archaeological discovery in Minnis Bay.

– Explore the galleries of the museum, identifying colours and patterns as you go.

– Measure your grown-up and learn how to use a measuring rod – helpful in scaling images.

– Get arty with pottery drawing.

– Play the ‘archaeology or palaeontology’ quiz with us.

– Go digging in a recycled excavation. What will you find?

– Get creative and make your very own brooch.

Get an archaeology passport certificate at the end of your visit

Prices: £2.50 standard admission includes all activities.

Book at https://tickets.tygit.com/shop/group-calendar/pk/a627c2d35e0b2004226be3b54c55156d

The Rooswijk artefacts

It’s the last chance to view artefacts excavated from the wreck of The Rooswijk Dutch East India Company (VOC) ship, lost nearly 300 years ago in 1740 on the Goodwin Sands.

In 2017 and 2018 the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands (RCE), Historic England and MSDS Marine undertook a high-profile excavation on the Rooswijk protected wreck site. More than 2,000 artefacts were excavated, ranging from coins to cannon balls and including both cargo and personal items.

Conservation and analysis are now nearing completion and later this year the finds will be undertaking their final journey to The Netherlands. The project team is holding an open event in Ramsgate, as part of the Festival of Archaeology, to allow the public the final opportunity to view them before they leave the UK.

The event is on July 16-17 at Radford House in Effingham Street from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

It is a free, drop-in event suitable for all ages, supported by project partners and with additional funding from Ramsgate Town Council.

The Railway Children Return (PG)

Palace Cinema, Broadstairs

1944 – As life in Britain’s cities becomes increasingly perilous, three evacuee children – Lily, Pattie, and Ted – are sent by their mother from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth. There to meet them on the train station platform are Bobbie Waterbury (Jenny Agutter, reprising her iconic role in the original film), her daughter, Annie, and grandson Thomas.

With their help the evacuees are soon settling into their new life in the countryside. But when the children discover injured American soldier Abe hiding out in the railyard at Oakworth Station, they are thrust into a dangerous quest to assist their new friend who, like them, is a long way from home.

Friday 15 July 7.30pm

Saturday 16 July 4pm and 7.30pm

Sunday 17 July 4pm and 7pm

Various show times until July 28

Book here

The Taming Of The Shrew by William Shakespeare

July 16, 1pm-4pm, Quex Park, Birchington (Open air performance)

Padua, Italy c1590. Baptista Minola has two daughters, katharina the elder and fair Bianca. Bianca has many suitors yet Baptista will not agree her marriage until Katharina ’The Curst’ first be wed.

Enter Petruchio looking for a wealthy wife. Can he subdue Katharina’s legendary temper and win her dowry?

A cast of ten costumed in colourful Elizabethan style with live music and dance this fantastic show is suitable for all the family. The performance is preceded by an inclusive, fun and educational event.

General Admission £25.00 / Family ticket £75 / Concession 65+ & Under 18 £20.0

Click here to book tickets

Battles for Victory

July 16-17, Quex Park, Birchington

Open 10am-5pm daily

Quex Park welcomes the popular Battles for Victory living history event to its grounds this year, with plenty to see and do for the whole family – from military and vintage vehicles, re-enactments and re-enactors campsite, arena events, a large variety of vintage stalls, a real ale bar, NAAFI wagon, BBQ and refreshment stalls to choose from.

Live events throughout the weekend.

Pre-order £7.50 per day/ Pay at the door £10 per day / Weekend Ticket £15 / 13’s and under FREE / Camping: £25 per 5m x 5m

Click here to buy tickets (Tickets also available on the day)

The Oval Bandstand live music

July 17- Nightwatch covers band

Doors/bar 1pm-5pm, Concert 2pm-4pm

Tonstartssbandht

Performing live at Elsewhere, The Centre, Margate on Sunday, July 17.

Doors open at 7pm

General admission £11

elsewhere.community/pages/events

Ramsgate Week

July 17-22

Hosted by Royal Temple Yacht Club, visitors are welcome to come and absorb the views from the Royal Temple Yacht Club and enjoy all the yacht racing action or wander around the harbour admiring the vessels.

The 2022 IRC East Coast Championships runs from Wednesday 20th to Friday 22nd July as a separate series within the main Ramsgate Week event.