Read Around the Campfire event at St Laurence-in-Thanet Junior Academy

The sun shone brightly on St Laurence-in-Thanet Junior Academy pupils this week for their end-of-year reading event to celebrate reading and music across the school. Themed as a Read Around the Campfire, classes enjoyed an afternoon of oral storytelling and camp songs with parents and carers in attendance.

In between the reading sessions, brave young musicians took to the stage to play for the crowd, and for some it was their first time performing in front of an audience. Children stepped up onto the stage to play guitars, drums, keyboard and recorders whilst the choir showcased their self-written songs in front of the crowd of several hundred – quite a daunting task!

Also taking their turn were Year 5 teacher Miss Sig’s dance club, who showcased the routine they had been working on all term. Every child in school was gifted a book to read at the event and take home.

Mrs Goldsmith, English Lead teacher, said: “Having the chance to relax and listen to stories and to slow the pace down was so nice for the children and adults alike. The afternoon had a true festival feel to it. The courage of the musicians and dancers was amazing – to get up in front of the whole school and all those adults to perform was such an achievement.”

Every good festival needs a special guest and St Laurence’s surprise finale was provided by Reverend Andrew from St Laurence-in-Thanet Church who played an upbeat drum solo. Rev Andrew has been having drum lessons for the last year at the school and made his debut during the festival.

He said: “I thoroughly enjoyed attending the ‘Read Around the Campfire’ event on the school ’s playing field. It was a real smorgasbord of artistic talent with the children demonstrating their singing, dancing and skills, all interspersed with storytelling.”